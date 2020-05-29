Multi-million dollar research facility sold in large Alachua County commercial real estate seal

It's being called the biggest commercial real estate deal in Alachua county in the past five years.

Concept companies, which is developing the Foundation Park Biotech and Life Sciences Development in Alachua, have sold a recently built research facility on the property.

The 43,000 square foot building was sold to HF Holdings Colorado for about $12 million.

Foundation Park is located next to Progress Park, the Sid Martin Biotech Incubator, and Santa Fe College's Perry Center for Emerging Technologies.

