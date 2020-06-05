Multiple Alabama football players test positive for coronavirus

(Gray News) - Players on the Alabama football team tested positive for the coronavirus after many met for workouts this week, multiple news outlets reported.

CBS Sports reported at least five members of the Crimson Tide had tested positive, and more may have to quarantine after coming in contact with those infected during player-led voluntary workouts on campus.

AL.com said at least one of the infected players, who was asymptomatic, attended the session. The report stated there had been no official word on the exact number of people on the team who tested positive, but there were “several.”

As many as 50 players took part in the workouts organized by players. The SEC recently announced its football programs could begin hosting voluntary workouts June 8.

The state of Alabama has reported more than 19,000 cases of COVID-19 and 672 deaths as of Friday, according to public health numbers. That follows a recent spike in the number of reported cases in the state, with more than 5,000 in the last 14 days.

Oklahoma State’s football program also reported at least three of its players tested positive for the virus.

