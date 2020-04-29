Multiple organizations are hosting food giveaways in North Central Florida to help those in need

Organizations in North Central Florida have been coming together to help those in need during this pandemic. Over the next two weeks there will be multiple food giveaways in the area.

The city of Newberry and Farm Share will be hosting a drive-thru food giveaway at the Easton Sports Complex on Wednesday, April 29th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All food will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The High Springs Mobile Pantry will be at the First Baptist Church of High Springs for a food distribution on Wednesday, April 29th. The church, which is off Highway 441, will be serving free fresh food from 3 PM to 6 PM.

On Friday, May 1st, at The Oaks Mall, there will be a "Community Relief Day" event from 9 AM to 12 PM. The event is being organized by Farm Share and The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association with the support of other local organizations According to the flyer, they are still looking for volunteers for the event.

According to the High Springs Fire Department on Saturday, May 9th, at the High Springs Civic Center, there will be a food giveaway starting at 9 AM. The flyer said that everyone should remain in their vehicles with their windows rolled up. They are asking people not to walk-up as it will be a drive-thru giveaway.

