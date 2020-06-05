Mural in Gainesville honoring Breonna Taylor's life

An artist in Gainesville is honoring a woman killed by police officers. Breonna Taylor would have turned 27-years-old Today but two months ago she was shot shot and killed by officers on a drug sting in Louisville, Kentucky while in her apartment.

In Gainesville, Artist Renda Write, is honoring her life with a mural as a part of the Fifth Avenue wall at Springhill.

Writer commissioned a mural of George Floyd in Atlanta and says honoring Taylor with a mural aligns perfectly with his message of love.