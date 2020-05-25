Murph Challenge at Zone Health and Fitness

Members of Zone Health and Fitness in Ocala participated in the ‘Murph Challenge' to commemorate Memorial Day.

The workout challenge was named in honor of Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy who earned the medal of honor when he was killed fighting in Afghanistan.

As part of the challenge, participants do a two mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats.

But it's not just a workout for employees of Zone.

"I have a military background, I know people that are no longer stood to my left and right, so I think about their sacrifice and I think about this workout being done the world over,” Zone’s Cross Fit Head Coach, AJ Ravay said.

Both the full Murph and a modified version were offered to members so everyone could be involved.