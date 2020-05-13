My Brother's Keeper program at Santa Fe College hosts virtual commencement speech.

Graduates of Santa Fe College are still being honored by the My Brother's Keeper Program. The program hosted a virtual commencement speech.

My Brother's Keeper was launched by President Obama to help address the gaps and struggles faced by men of color. The group hopes to ensure that all can reach their potential.

Speaker and civic leader Jamar Hebert joined in via Zoom and Facebook live to celebrate the class of 2020's achievements and to share some advice to the students on taking their next steps

"While the speech I hope has a message for everyone, I particularly want to speak to men of color. Obviously, I am a man of color. I think we face some unique challenges not only today but throughout history. It's my hope that they will personally be inspired and encouraged as well." Hebert said.

More than 100 students and graduates from around the country joined in on the call through Facebook live.

Santa Fe College president Paul Broadie also joined the program to congratulate graduates.