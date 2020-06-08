NAACP at UF requests Alachua County School Board to rename JJ Finley

A flood of emails and the NAACP in North Central Florida are asking Alachua County School Board leaders to change the name of an elementary school in Gainesville.

The Gator Chapter of the NAACP sent an email to the school board asking them to retire the name of JJ Finley Elementary School.

In 1930, the school was named after Jesse Johnson Finley, a Confederate general of the Civil War.

He was also was a member of the House of Representatives from Florida, a member of the Florida Senate, and a Florida circuit court judge.

NAACP members say his name should be removed because he was a Confederate general who advocated for the lynching of black people.

"We don't honor the people who have promoted lynching or just promoted anything but acceptance and justice in the community. Especially with the times now and everyone in the streets protesting,” Vice President of the Gator Chapter of the NAACP Rachel Khourey said.

The Gator Chapter of the NAACP is proposing the school be renamed in honor of Josiah T. Walls.

Walls was a former slave who later moved to Alachua County.

He held several leadership roles in the county and was one of the first African Americas to serve as a U.S. Congressman.

Gainesville City Commissioner Gail Johnson says the commission has received more than 700 emails about the name change.

She posted on Facebook saying she agrees but only the school board can make that change.

Superintendent Karen Clarke is responding to the Gator Chapter of the NAACP's email saying she is in support of the change.

“We're really happy to see that when we posted on social media and when we engaged with community members how responsive they were,” Khourey said.

According to a spokesperson for Alachua County Public Schools, on June 16th, the superintendent is planning to request the school board to authorize a name change.

She also plans to ask staff to develop a policy and procedures for renaming schools in the future.