NCF World War II hero laid to rest

A North Central Florida World War Two hero was laid to rest today.

Stephen Lawrence was a mechanic with the Tuskegee Airmen; the first group of African-American aviators in the united states armed forces.

A ceremony to remember the impact he made during his life was held this morning at Gainesville Baptist Church.

After the war, Lawrence became an ordained minister and motivational speaker.

Lawrence will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery at Bushnell.

He was 98 years old.