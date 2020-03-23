Advertisement

NCFL COVID-19 case updates

(WCJB)
By Patricia Matamoros, WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Department of Health has released the latest update of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state confirmed Wednesday afternoon 82,719 cases, 3,018 deaths, and 12,389 hospitalizations.

Tuesday afternoon the state confirmed 80,109 cases, 2,993 deaths, and 12,206 hospitalizations.

Out of the 82,719 cases, 2,343 are in North Central Florida.

Out of the 82,719 cases, 80,676 are Florida residents.

Cases in Alachua County

The state is now confirming 580 cases in the county.

The state confirmed 564 cases in the county on Tuesday.

Out of 580 cases, 276 are men and 281 are women.

Age range: 0 to 103

Hospitalizations: 89

Deaths: 10

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 557 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Marion County

The state is now confirming 331 cases in the county.

On Tuesday the state confirmed 325 cases in the county.

Out of the 331 cases, 140 are men and 185 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 97

Hospitalizations: 43

Deaths: 8

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 325 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Columbia County

The state is now confirming 202 total cases in the county.

On Tuesday the state confirmed 187 total cases in the county.

Out of the 202 cases, 99 are men and 100 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 97

Hospitalizations: 15

Deaths: 3

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 199 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Levy County

The state is now confirming 131 cases in the county.

On Tuesday the state confirmed 127 cases in the county,

Out of the 131 cases, 89 are men and 42 are women.

Age Range: 3 to 99

Hospitalizations: 7

Deaths: 1

Cases in Gilchrist County

The state is still confirming 73 cases in the county.

The state confirmed Tuesday 73 cases in the county.

Out of the 73 cases, 59 are men and 14 are women.

Age Range: 1 to 79

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Cases in Dixie County

The state is still confirming 60 cases in the county.

The state confirmed since last Monday 60 cases in the county.

Of the 60 cases, 29 are women and 31 are men.

Age Range: 6 to 91

Hospitalizations: 10

Deaths: 3

Cases in Suwannee County

The state is now confirming 217 total cases in the county.

On Tuesday the state confirmed 208 cases in the county

Out of the 217 cases, 76 are men and 136 are women.

Age Range: 1 to 102

Hospitalizations: 41

Deaths: 18

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 212 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Bradford County

The state is now confirming 56 cases in the county.

The state confirmed Tuesday 53 cases in the county.

Out of the 56 cases, 12 are men and 44 are women.

Age Range: 8 to 107

Hospitalizations: 12

Deaths: 2

Cases in Union County

The state is still confirming 38 cases in the county.

The state confirmed 39 cases on Saturday.

Of the 38 cases, 32 are men and six are women.

Age range: 25 to 80

Hospitalizations: 8

Deaths: 1

Cases in Clay County

The state is now confirming 450 cases in the county,

The state confirmed Tuesday 443 cases in the county.

Out of 450 cases, 185 are men and 262 are women.

Age range: 6 to 100

Hospitalizations: 96

Deaths: 32

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 447 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Putnam County

The state is now confirming 205 cases in the county.

The state confirmed on Tuesday 198 cases in the county.

Out of the 205 cases, 80 are men and 125 are women.

Age Range: 2 to 98

Hospitalizations: 25

Deaths: 6

To find specific details, head to the Florida Department of Health’s

Latest News

News

Woman, 15 friends test positive for coronavirus after night out at Jacksonville Beach Bar

Updated: 37 minutes ago
40-year-old health care worker says she regrets not taking precautions

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

National

Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

Updated: 3 hours ago
Facebook has removed another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members discussed plans to bring weapons to protests over police killings of black people.

Latest News

National

AP-NORC poll: Sweeping change in US views of police violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KAT STAFFORD and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
About half of American adults now say police violence against the public is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem.

National

Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

News

Judge orders release of Charlie Ely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Charlie Ely, one of the five defendants involved in the murder of Seath Jackson in Marion County, will be released from jail as early as Wednesday.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

National

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

National

Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers for House hearings

Updated: 6 hours ago
The requirement does not apply to the House floor, where a Republican lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus was recently seen without a face covering.