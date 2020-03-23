NCFL COVID-19 case updates

The Florida Department of Health has released the latest update of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state confirmed Wednesday afternoon 82,719 cases, 3,018 deaths, and 12,389 hospitalizations.

Tuesday afternoon the state confirmed 80,109 cases, 2,993 deaths, and 12,206 hospitalizations.

Out of the 82,719 cases, 2,343 are in North Central Florida.

Out of the 82,719 cases, 80,676 are Florida residents.

Cases in Alachua County

The state is now confirming 580 cases in the county.

The state confirmed 564 cases in the county on Tuesday.

Out of 580 cases, 276 are men and 281 are women.

Age range: 0 to 103

Hospitalizations: 89

Deaths: 10

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 557 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Marion County

The state is now confirming 331 cases in the county.

On Tuesday the state confirmed 325 cases in the county.

Out of the 331 cases, 140 are men and 185 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 97

Hospitalizations: 43

Deaths: 8

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 325 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Columbia County

The state is now confirming 202 total cases in the county.

On Tuesday the state confirmed 187 total cases in the county.

Out of the 202 cases, 99 are men and 100 are women.

Age Range: 0 to 97

Hospitalizations: 15

Deaths: 3

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 199 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Levy County

The state is now confirming 131 cases in the county.

On Tuesday the state confirmed 127 cases in the county,

Out of the 131 cases, 89 are men and 42 are women.

Age Range: 3 to 99

Hospitalizations: 7

Deaths: 1

Cases in Gilchrist County

The state is still confirming 73 cases in the county.

The state confirmed Tuesday 73 cases in the county.

Out of the 73 cases, 59 are men and 14 are women.

Age Range: 1 to 79

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Cases in Dixie County

The state is still confirming 60 cases in the county.

The state confirmed since last Monday 60 cases in the county.

Of the 60 cases, 29 are women and 31 are men.

Age Range: 6 to 91

Hospitalizations: 10

Deaths: 3

Cases in Suwannee County

The state is now confirming 217 total cases in the county.

On Tuesday the state confirmed 208 cases in the county

Out of the 217 cases, 76 are men and 136 are women.

Age Range: 1 to 102

Hospitalizations: 41

Deaths: 18

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 212 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Bradford County

The state is now confirming 56 cases in the county.

The state confirmed Tuesday 53 cases in the county.

Out of the 56 cases, 12 are men and 44 are women.

Age Range: 8 to 107

Hospitalizations: 12

Deaths: 2

Cases in Union County

The state is still confirming 38 cases in the county.

The state confirmed 39 cases on Saturday.

Of the 38 cases, 32 are men and six are women.

Age range: 25 to 80

Hospitalizations: 8

Deaths: 1

Cases in Clay County

The state is now confirming 450 cases in the county,

The state confirmed Tuesday 443 cases in the county.

Out of 450 cases, 185 are men and 262 are women.

Age range: 6 to 100

Hospitalizations: 96

Deaths: 32

The Florida Department of Health is only reporting the gender of 447 of the confirmed cases.

Cases in Putnam County

The state is now confirming 205 cases in the county.

The state confirmed on Tuesday 198 cases in the county.

Out of the 205 cases, 80 are men and 125 are women.

Age Range: 2 to 98

Hospitalizations: 25

Deaths: 6

To find specific details, head to the Florida Department of Health’s