NCFL COVID-19 case updates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- The Florida Department of Health has not released the latest update of confirmed cases in the state.
The state confirmed late last night, 1467 cases and 20 deaths in the state.
The state has tested 16,046 people, for COVID-19.
Positive: 1,467
Negative: 13,358
Pending: 1,221
Cases in Alachua County
There are now 37 cases in the county.
There are 16 men and 21 women.
Total tests in the county: 669
Negative: 549
Positive: 37
Pending: 42
Cases in Marion County
There are four cases in the county.
There are no new cases in the county.
There are one man and three women.
Total tests the county: 164
Negative: 97
Positive: 4
Pending: 63
Cases in Columbia County
There are now three confirmed cases in the county
From the three cases, one is a man and two are women
Total tests in the county: 56
Negative: 30
Positive: 3
Pending: 23
Cases in Levy County
There are no confirmed cases in the county.
Total tests in the county: 23
Negative: 23
Positive: 0
Pending: 0
Cases in Gilchirst County
There are no confirmed cases in the county.
Total tests in the county: 7
Negative: 7
Positive: 0
Pending: 0
Cases in Dixie County
There are no confirmed cases in the county.
Total tests in the county: 8
Negative: 8
Positive: 0
Pending: 0
Cases in Suwannee County
There are no confirmed cases in the county.
Total tests in the county: 21
Negative: 14
Positive: 0
Pending: 7
Cases in Bradford County
There is now 1 case in the county.
The case is a man.
Total tests in the county: 23
Negative: 19
Positive: 1
Pending: 3
Cases in Union County
There are no confirmed cases in the county.
Total tests in the county: 20
Negative: 19
Positive: 0
Pending: 1
Cases in Clay County
There are 10 confirmed cases in the county.
Two deaths in the county.
Out of the 10, four are women and six are men.
Total tests in the county: 103
Negative: 86
Positive: 10
Pending: 7
Cases in Putnam County
There are two cases in the county.
Out of the two, one is a man and one is a woman.
Total tests in the county: 111
Negative: 81
Positive: 2
Pending: 28