NCFL COVID-19 case updates

The Florida Department of Health has not released the latest update of confirmed cases in the state.

The state confirmed late last night, 1467 cases and 20 deaths in the state.

The state has tested 16,046 people, for COVID-19.

Positive: 1,467

Negative: 13,358

Pending: 1,221

Cases in Alachua County

There are now 37 cases in the county.

There are 16 men and 21 women.

Total tests in the county: 669

Negative: 549

Positive: 37

Pending: 42

Cases in Marion County

There are four cases in the county.

There are no new cases in the county.

There are one man and three women.

Total tests the county: 164

Negative: 97

Positive: 4

Pending: 63

Cases in Columbia County

There are now three confirmed cases in the county

From the three cases, one is a man and two are women

Total tests in the county: 56

Negative: 30

Positive: 3

Pending: 23

Cases in Levy County

There are no confirmed cases in the county.

Total tests in the county: 23

Negative: 23

Positive: 0

Pending: 0

Cases in Gilchirst County

There are no confirmed cases in the county.

Total tests in the county: 7

Negative: 7

Positive: 0

Pending: 0

Cases in Dixie County

There are no confirmed cases in the county.

Total tests in the county: 8

Negative: 8

Positive: 0

Pending: 0

Cases in Suwannee County

There are no confirmed cases in the county.

Total tests in the county: 21

Negative: 14

Positive: 0

Pending: 7

Cases in Bradford County

There is now 1 case in the county.

The case is a man.

Total tests in the county: 23

Negative: 19

Positive: 1

Pending: 3

Cases in Union County

There are no confirmed cases in the county.

Total tests in the county: 20

Negative: 19

Positive: 0

Pending: 1

Cases in Clay County

There are 10 confirmed cases in the county.

Two deaths in the county.

Out of the 10, four are women and six are men.

Total tests in the county: 103

Negative: 86

Positive: 10

Pending: 7

Cases in Putnam County

There are two cases in the county.

Out of the two, one is a man and one is a woman.

Total tests in the county: 111

Negative: 81

Positive: 2

Pending: 28