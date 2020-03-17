NCFL Mayors Discuss their Plans to Combat Coronavirus

Along with Gainesville, other cities in North-Central Florida are monitoring the coronavirus threat. Ocala had a city commission meeting Tuesday. Mayor Kent Guinn says they are going to look into making coronavirus testing more accessible.

He says, "we’ve waived utility payments, nobody is going to get their utility turned off for the next 30 days. And we will look at the fire department as going to people's home to give them the test for the coronavirus if they qualify and answer the right questions.”

Mayor Guinn says he also attended the Ocala breeder sales Tuesday with hundreds of other people, even though it has been advised to not attend events over 50 people.

Lake City will be having an emergency city commission meeting Wednesday at 1:00 pm to discuss their plan for combatting the coronavirus.

Stephen Witt, Lake City Mayor, says, “well I’m sure one issue will be whether we do a state of emergency and what kind of effect it would have and what the need is for that at this point because usually when we do one the county does one and we usually do one at the same time.”

Mayor Witt also tells TV20 that he feels it is just lucky that no one in Lake City has been confirmed to have the coronavirus, and they are doing everything in their power to keep it that way.