NCFL mayors react to Ocala and Gainesville protests from the weekend

As protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ripple through the U.S., several took a more violent turn.

In North Central Florida, thousands of people in Gainesville and Ocala took to the streets with only two arrests

Some North Central Florida city leaders say they are proud of those who led the protests peacefully.

In Gainesville, protesters peacefully marched from Depot Park to Bo Diddley Plaza.

Protesters held signs and chanted together during the “March For Our Freedom” event.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe attended the march and says this protest is about everyone who has not been able to have their voice heard.

"Not just for me but for all of the leaders in our community, this is an opportunity for us to listen and to better understand why people are where they are, how they feel, and what we can do to change things,” he said.

Over the weekend one man, who was not a protestor, was arrested in Gainesville after police say he tried to drive through a crowd of protesters.

Police say this was William Connelly, 64, who pointed a gun toward the group.

Connelly is being charged with six counts of aggravated assault.

In Ocala, hundreds of residents marched in support of the "Black Lives Matter Movement".

Ocala Police guided some protesters as they marched down SR 200.

Mayor Kent Guinn says he's proud of the residents who helped keep the peace.

"So our local citizens did an amazing job of protecting our city and making sure the city was well-represented and didn't let people that weren’t having the same intentions that they had to cause any problems,” he said.

Additional protests are already in the works in North Central Florida, including one in Cross City and Dixie County this Saturday.