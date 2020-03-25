NCFL bake shop selling DIY cake pop kits

A cake decorator is whisking up an idea to keep families busy during the Stay At Home Order in Alachua County.

"Sugar Refined Bake Shop" is now selling DIY cake pop kits.

The DIY kit comes with a cake base, frosting, lollipop sticks, chocolate coating and sprinkles.

"Families have had kids at home for almost two weeks now and we are looking at at least another two weeks, so was trying to just come up with something for families to do together, something that's different, something that's fun. Something they could even incorporate into the homeschool curriculum in teaching kids about the kitchen," Owner Maria Rizzo said.

No contact delivery and curbside pickup is available.

Deliveries to Gainesville are on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Deliveries to the outlying cities are on Tuesday and Thursday.

If you are interested in ordering one of the kits, you can click on the bake shop’s link attached to this article.