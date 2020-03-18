NCFL bar, club, restaurant owners to take financial hit from COVID-19 restrictions

Due to concerns over the Coronavirus, some local business owners across Florida are taking an economic hit.

Several restaurants in North Central Florida have signs posted outside of their doors saying they are closed and can only do take out orders, or deliveries.

However, all the bars in Gainesville and the rest of the state are closed for at least 30 days, following Governor Ron DeSantis's orders, leaving many employees without jobs.

“It was kind of surreal, honestly, as we approached to the day that we realized that we did have to close, you started to notice that downtown started to get a lot more quiet,” Madrina’s Bartender Madison Jones said.

At Madrina’s bar in Downtown Gainesville, the liquor cabinets are closed and the bottles are still left on the shelves.

"I feel frustrated and helpless and pretty terrified for my business and the businesses of all my friends' essentially because everybody I know is in the hospitality industry,” Madrina’s Owner TJ Palmieri said.

He also says now is the time to support your local businesses that are still open with some restrictions.

"If it's within your means, I think it's a great thing to do, you know, you can get take out, and that's a safe way to get some food,” he said.

There is some financial help out there, like the Emergency Bridge Loan Program for small businesses and unemployment compensation.

To bring in a bit of revenue, Madrina's is selling rare bottles of beer, wine and spirits.

"When you project it out over, 30 days, 45 days, 60 days, you're putting a bandaid on a gunshot wound and it's just not going to be enough,” Palmieri said.

He and his employees say they are taking it day by day and looking for the light at the bottom of the bottle.

"It's the best that we have right now, it's for all of us to stick together and with that, comes opportunity for creativity and opportunity for innovation and for us to figure out okay what are these next steps,” Jones said.

The website links to the financial aid programs small business owners and their employees can apply to are attached to this article.

