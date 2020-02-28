NCFL domestic violence shelters bracing for change

Funding for domestic violence shelters across the state will now be in the hands of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

This after a scandal where millions of dollars were said to be misused by the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

We'll how North Central Florida shelters are bracing for the change and what one board member of the coalition has to say.

The CEO of Ocala's domestic violence shelter Dr. Judy Wilson says although the scandal is shocking she has faith it will all work out as long as the transition goes quickly.

Dr. Wilson says she's still waiting for money the coalition never paid for the months of November and December. "I've got enough for payroll for this month and next month and hopefully for the light bill and that sort of thing but we're not going to be doing anything special. Now when I say special we often will try and get a car fixed for a client, or try and get expensive medications that maybe she can't pay for."

If the transition goes slower than expected and impacts funding shelters will have to ask for other assistance or make cuts.

Wilson said, "I'm pretty good at begging and if you've been in this business very long you get really good at begging and then we try to see what kind of plan we can put in place with a skeleton staff. We'll go to a skeleton staff before we cut beds."

Theresa Beachy is the executive director of Peaceful Paths in Gainesville and a board member at the statewide coalition that's now under investigation. She's optimistic that DCF taking over the funding responsibility will actually make things better for shelters. "Of course when there are not a middle man things can sometimes flow faster, but I think there's that potential it has to touch more hands."

The middle man, in this case, is the coalition. As for her role in the scandal, Beachy says she never signed off on any of the misused money.

Dr. Wilson, however, wants to make sure one message is clear, they're still here to help 24/7 and victims should not see this as an excuse to stay in a bad situation or not reach out for assistance.