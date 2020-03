AAA Reports that while the state average is $2.00 per gallon. Gas prices are higher in our counties.

Dixie county's 2.26 is the second highest in the state.

Marion County's $1.94 is the lowest in North Central Florida. It's also the only NCFL county that has gas under $2.00.

You don't have to drive too far for cheaper gas. It's $1.86 in Duval County.