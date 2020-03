North Central Florida leaders are trying to limit the spread of the COVID-19 by limiting bus routes.

Starting Monday RTS buses in Gainesville will stop running every night by eleven p.m.

The buses will only operate at fifty percent capacity, with no more than twenty-five riders.

And in accordance with guidelines from the state health department, people who are ill, immune compromised, or 65 and older with underlying health conditions are asked not to ride the bus.