NCFL restaurants cater to students on spring break

Alachua County schools are technically on spring break, but restaurants across the area came together to make sure families have food.

Area restaurants are catering the giveaways. One of the distribution sites is Irby Elementary in Alachua. They started distributing 'Mi Apa' lunches at 11 Monday morning and ran out about 30 minutes later.

Other participating restaurants are 'Gator BTW' and 'Gator's Dockside. Campus USA Credit Union is covering the cost for the meals given out over spring break. The giveaways will take place between 11 and 1, or until all of the food is gone.

