NCFL school districts putting coronavirus plans in place

University of Florida president Kent Fuchs sent out a letter encouraging students to return home.

Fuchs says the university will remain open, but students should go home until March 30th. Earlier Wednesday the university announced all classes will go to an online format by Monday next week.

We'll show you the preparations being made for public k-through-12 school students as Alachua County's first case of the coronavirus has been confirmed.

Director of Communications for the Alachua County Scool District Jackie Johnson said, "this is certainly at the forefront of what we're thinking about right now."

Johnson says officials are ready for the worst-case scenario but right now there is no reason to close any schools. "We know some folks would like to say how many cases will it be before you close schools. There is no simple answer to that because it really depends on the circumstances. Any decisions about changing operations, closing a school or schools would have to be made on a case by case basis."

Johnson says following UF's lead and moving all courses to an online format will not be possible.

"There are an awful lot of our kids who don't have access to computers and don't have access to the internet so the idea of doing online instruction is really not feasible and it creates an equity issue."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported "school officials are also worried about more than just the logistics of what would happen if they have to close the school. They're also worrying about ways to get school lunches to students who rely on those lunches just to eat every day."

Johnson added, "We're thinking about how to have that happen without having kids gather at any particular location. thinking about having packaged meals ready to go so that is just one of the moving parts we have to think about right now."

If a school is forced to close Johnson says they have all the materials ready to do a deep cleaning but right now the message continues to stay on prevention.

"Staying home when you're sick that is absolutely critical and we continue to stress to our parents and staff you or your child should not be coming to school or to work of you are sick or have any symptoms."

All sports and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled until the health department advises that change.

As of Wednesday, officials with Marion County school districts said they do not plan to close schools but are monitoring the situation closely with the local health department and will follow their advice if an outbreak occurs. The Columbia County school system has a note on its website with a similar statement.

