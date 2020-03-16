NCFL schools close, districts hand out "grab and go" meals to students

With students not being allowed to go to school, North Central Florida Schools are giving out free "grab and go" meals.

(You can search for a site near you by clicking the link attached to this article)

With school out of session, some parents are scrambling to figure out who is going to watch their kids. One Gainesville mother, with children who attend Alachua County Public Schools, says she is taking it day by day.

"That's like kinda hard to deal with kids, all day long for three whole weeks, you know, nothing really for them to do,” Francesca Anderson said.

She also says one thing that is helping families, like hers, are the school districts handing out "grab and go" meals" throughout this week.

"I just appreciate the school board still opening that up and not letting it be so hard for parents,” she said.

Anderson and her neighbors are finding some ways to keep her kids entertained.

"We gotta do something to occupy ourselves so what I did was take a math test and A reading test every single day I do a reading, I did 7 questions, after that, I might come out and play, gotta do my chores first,” Anderson’s daughter Shaperia Ross said.

Shaper also says with school being out she is worried about not being prepared for the FSA.

A link to all available sites is attached to this article.

