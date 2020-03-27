NCFL students receive more than 100 computers from Cox Communications

A cable company in North Central Florida is working to help close the gap in distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cox Communications partnered with United Way of North Central Florida to provide more than 100 Chrome Book laptops to children in need. Donations went to organizations such as Girl's Place, the PACE Center and Kids Count in Alachua County.

The donations follow a sweep of school closures across North Central Florida that has several regional organizations pitching in to provide meals and tools for students to maintain a sense of normalcy during the pandemic.