NCFL utility companies to lower rates

North Central Florida utility companies are lowering their rates due to customers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Central Florida Electric Cooperative is lowering the wholesale power cost adjustment for members by 17% for the month of May.

A family using 1000 kilowatts of power should save $21 compared to April's cost.

Newberry Electric has adopted a negative adjustment. A household using 1000 kilowatts is expected to save $14 on their bill.

Ocala Electric Utilities also recently lowered rates.