UPDATE: NCFL woman stranded in Peru after border closing finally returns home

The North Central Florida woman who was stranded in Peru has finally returned to Florida.

High Springs resident Ellen Cecil's 15-day vacation to Peru was cut short when the United States closed its borders on Monday.

Only four flights from Peru to Miami were scheduled on Sunday, three of which were canceled.

Luckily, Cecil was on the one flight that was able to depart from Lima.

Cecil and 23 other Americans arrived at the Miami airport Sunday where they are safe and sound.

During a White House briefing on Sunday, President Donald Trump said that his administration is working to bring other stranded Americans home.

"We're working very hard, long on getting a young group of people out of Peru," President Trump said. "We've removed some and the rest are being removed with the cooperation of the Peruvian government. And we're also dealing with Honduras on getting some people out that get caught up. And we are working on that very well, again with the Honduran government's work and they're working with us. So I appreciate that."

