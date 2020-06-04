NFRMC infection prevention physician offers COVID-19 prevention advice for protesters

Across the county and here in north central Florida people are coming out to protest police brutality and doctors are trying to make sure these gatherings don't cause an increase in coronavirus cases.

Dr. Marie Kima, an infection prevention physician at North Florida Regional Medical Center, is encouraging people to wear masks and avoid touching their face and eyes.

Kima also advised protesters to wash their hands and clothes immediately when they get home, to maintain social distancing, and to bring another mask in case the one you are are wearing gets damaged. If you are using public transportation, she advises people to use wipes to wipe down the seats and to open the window for better ventilation.

"We know that these strategies work," Kima said. "If the guidelines are followed properly, we can certainly decrease the risk of transmission that way."

Kima said if you have underlying health conditions its a good idea to talk to your doctor first before protesting.