NFRMC introduces 'Universal Protection Program' as it's set to resume elective surgery

As the state of Florida gets ready to begin Phase 1 of the re-opening process Monday, hospitals are making plans to ensure patient safety under the new guidelines.

The North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville has introduced its 'Universal Protection Program' for elective surgeries and visitors. Entering the facility, all patients, visitors, and staff will be given screening questions, have their temperature checked, and be given a mask that must be worn.

Patients who come in for elective surgeries or for non-infectious reasons will also have separate entrances and be kept in separate areas from infectious patients. Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will also have their own separate processes and rooms for surgery.

"From the moment that they walk into the hospital to the point that they leave, they are going to be completely separate from any at-risk patients," said Joseph Parra, NFRMC's Chief Medical Officer. "Coming here, they are going to be safe, they are going to be taken care of and we will do everything possible to make sure their experience is as safe as possible."

As visitors return, the facility has made itself social distance-compliant, including in waiting rooms and common areas.