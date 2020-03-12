NHRA officials say Gatornationals race has been suspended

The annual roar of NHRA drag car racing will be cut short in Gainesville this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

Coronavirus precautions have suspended Gatornationals. NHRA officials said they will complete their sportsman races Friday, but fans will not be present. This decision follows Governor Ron DeSantis' statewide recommendation.

The main attractions including Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will return later in the year, but a specific date has yet to be announced.

Fans have traveled thousands of miles to the Gainesville race only to express their disappointment.

Kipp Laws has traveled as far as Denver to attend.

"I spent a lot of money to be out here," Laws said. "I was supposed to be here until Thursday, but now I don't know what I'm going to do."

Some fans have stuck it out Thursday with some people sprinkled throughout mostly empty stands. However, there will be no spectators allowed and most of the big-name pro drivers have already packed up.

Any fans who have tickets for this weekend can use them for admission to the event if is rescheduled or the credit can be used for next year's Gatornationals.