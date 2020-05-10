Naples beaches close after people seen not following social distancing guidelines

Naples beaches closed at midnight Sunday until further notice after people were seen not following social distancing guidelines.

Councilman Gary Price confirmed that the beaches closed to everyone at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The City of Naples said this is to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

This includes all beach accesses, beach restroom facilities, parking areas, the Pier, Lowdermilk Park, and walkways.

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitman said the emergency order to close beaches is in the best interest of the health and safety of residents after seeing numerous pictures showing people not practicing social distancing.

Price said the council will discuss more restrictions on Monday in an emergency meeting at 1 p.m.

The council will discuss beach access, boat launches, and the emergency order for beach closures, according to the City of Naples.