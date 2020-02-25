Nearly 140 dogs rescued from Dixie County home

Through a small gate lies the home where nearly 140 dogs are being rescued from near Old Town in Dixie County.

Many of those dogs appear to be suffering from sores, dried and itchy skin, as well as missing fur.

"So we are seeing a large number of dogs being kept outside￼ mostly in hutches that are leaking with the rain and filled with feces and waste," explained Laura Koivula, Deputy Manager of Animal Crimes at the Humane Society of the United States. "There are also some dogs being maintained inside of a dilapidated home and camper."

Dixie County Sheriff Dewey Hatcher says he's never seen conditions of this magnitude.

The Humane Society of the United States is working with the Dixie County Sheriffs' Office to rescue the dogs who live inside the home.

"We're able to come in and assist sheriffs departments with these types of large scale cases￼, but every time you see an animal in this kind of situation and the amount of suffering that is happening on the properties...it's pretty jarring for sure," Koivula said.

Sheriff's deputies say 5 people have been arrested in connection to this incident.

All but three of the dogs were surrendered to the Humane Society of the United States, who will be taken to an undisclosed shelter. A court process will later determine who will eventually have custody of them.