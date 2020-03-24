Neil Diamond updates ‘Sweet Caroline’ for coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) - In the age of coronavirus, Neil Diamond has modernized "Sweet Caroline" with new lyrics.

Instead of "touching hands," it's now "washing hands."

The 79-year old singer posted a video singing it, with his dog making a cameo.

Remember how Diamond used to be "reaching out … touching me?" The revised lyrics go "don't touch me … I won't touch you."

Fans were touched, calling Diamond "a national treasure."

Other online parodies have changed "My Sharona" to "My Corona" and imagined a conversation between The Who and the WHO (World Health Organization).

Even online dating got a coronavirus makeover. Two roommates created the 'Love in Quarantine" project, a take on Netflix's "Love is Blind."

