Netflix establishes $100 million virus relief fund

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix says it’s establishing a $100 million relief fund for workers affected by the corona-virus caused halt of most film and TV production.

The streaming service says Friday the majority of the fund will support the hardest-hit workers on Netflix’s own productions around the world.

In an effort to support the broader film and TV industry, Netflix says $15 million of the fund will be distributed to organizations providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where it has a large production base, including three nonprofits in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.