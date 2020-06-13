New Details released on plane crash that killed two Navy pilots

New details are being released after two Navy pilots were killed in a plane crash on their way to Pensacola.

According to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Captain Vincent Segars and Commander Joshua Fuller were flying a Navy aircraft on Wednesday --- when the plane went down near a small airport in Selma, Alabama.

The two pilots were decorated naval officers who served in Afghanistan

Segars was the commanding officer at NAS Pensacola and had served for nearly 30 years. Fuller was just two weeks away from his 20-year-mark of service as an officer

"We'll be working with the base on any plans and sort of taking their lead, letting them take the first steps and we'll be there as a support role if they need us in any capacity." Todd Thomson from the West Florida Defense Alliance.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the plane to go down.