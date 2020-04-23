New UF student body president shares plans to help students

The new University of Florida student body president is taking over during a time when students have been sent home.

Trevor Pope announced on Wednesday five ways the organization will try to help students.

The first is to give more support to the Aid-a-Gator program that helps students who have financial needs.

They plan to work with off-campus housing to provide rent relief to students.

Throughout the summer the Accent Speakers Bureau will host virtual events.

The student government plans to work with the Hitchcock Field and Fork Pantry to provide essentials to students still living in Gainesville.

In May, Pope will host a town hall to find out what more can be done for students.