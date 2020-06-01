New community art project in Gainesville nears completion

The 11 artists selected to work on the new "art wall" in East Gainesville are expected to complete the project in the coming days.

Back in February, the city of Gainesville put out a call for local artists to create 11 temporary murals on the corner of Southeast 5th Avenue and 6th Street.

The local art community answered, and now their work is on display.

The 11 artists picked to decorate the wall near the Springhill community are beginning to fill the two walls with a variety of artwork.

The remaining panels of the walls are expected to be completed in the coming days.

