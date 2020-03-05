New details in lawsuit filed against FCADV

The Florida House approved a motion to serve former Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Tiffany Carr with a subpoena by any means necessary after failing to do so through traditional means Thursday.

The Coalition was discovered to have paid Carr over $7 million over a three year period and awarded millions in salaries and paid time off benefits to executives using state funds.

Rep. Tom Leek is chairing the committee investigating the Coalition, which until recently was the sole conduit of state domestic violence services funding.

Leek said he’s confident the move will get Carr to Tallahassee and before lawmakers.

“So if this were a civil case, which it is not, you could go to the judge and say this person is evading service we need to serve by publication or one of the other extraordinary means. What happened today is the House authorized service by any means possible and what we mean there is literally by any means possible and probably by every means possible,” said Leek.

The State Attorney General and Department of Children and Families announced lawsuits against the Coalition Wednesday in hopes of preserving evidence and recovering the misused funds.

