New program feeds those in need while supporting local businesses

A pilot program between the city of Gainesville, the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, and local restaurants will help provide grab-and-go meals to those in need.

According to the city during the pilot week, the plan is to serve 75 to 80 lunches and dinners. The meals will be given out seven days a week, and Grace Marketplace will be delivering some of the meals.

A press release from the city regarding the "FEED GNV" program said that "participating restaurants will contract with the city, who will provide financial support to each restaurant and its employees for the grab-and-go meals."

As of Friday, the city said more than a dozen restaurants were signed up to participate in the program for the first week.

Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman said, "the benefit of this program is two-fold — providing relief to our neighbors struggling to access nutritious meals while also offering much-needed cash flow to our local businesses and their employees impacted by the shelter-in-place emergency orders."

The city said they are going to evaluate the program weekly and plan to continue with and grow the program until the pandemic subsides.

