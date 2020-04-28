New program in Marion County hopes to reduce unnecessary ER visits

Ocala Fire Rescue, AdventHealth and the Community Foundation have partnered to launch a new paramedicine program in Marion County - with the hope of reducing unnecessary ER visits.

The program is meant to provide patients with chronic conditions support before they call 9-1-1 or make an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.

Through this program, paramedics with OFR visit the patient's home, with a care plan already in hand.

Depending on the patient, paramedics will check in with them a few days a week for about 3 months.

The paramedics have all of the same tools the rescue engines have plus a cooler for vaccines and other medications.

"I think the benefit to the community is going to be enormous. It'll treat people in their homes so they'll get better quicker, it's cheaper for the patient, it opens up hospital rooms for people who are sick and need it and it cuts down on the EMS calls that maybe aren't as life-threatening as a heart attack or a stroke or something like that so it's a win all the way around," Fire Capt. Jesse Blaire said.

Since the program launched April 1st, officials said they have made 40 home visits.

It was made possible, in large, by an AdventHealth funded grant of nearly $100,000 dollars.

In a statement from the hospital, President and CEO of AdventHealth Ocala, Joe Johnson writes, "AdventHealth Ocala made a promise to elevate health care, to solve some of the community gaps in care, and to remove barriers such as a lack of transportation or insurance for people needing care. We are excited to partner with Ocala Fire Rescue and Community Foundation Ocala/Marion County to make sure patients get the right care at the right time while we build on our promise to provide exceptional, high-quality health care to our community.”

The Community Foundation of Ocala/Marion County acted as a connector in this partnership.

Executive Director Lauren Deiorio said she expects great things to come from this program.

"This partnership between AdventHealth and Ocala Fire Rescue is just fabulous for this community. There's nothing like it here in this community and I'm really excited to see what's going to come out of it and I guarantee you in the future, there's going to be even bigger things to come out of this program," Deiorio said.