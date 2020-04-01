How stay-at-home order affects Alachua County

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state wide stay-at-home order today. The order will go in effect Friday at 12:01 AM and will remain in effect for thirty days

The governor's office also released an updated document with details regarding the new order, which supersedes the existing ones in Alachua and Levy counties.

You may be wondering what changes you need to prepare for with this new order in place. If you live in Alachua county, you may not see much of a change.

"I'm going to be doing an executive order today directing Floridians to limit movements and personal interaction outside the home to only those necessary to obtain essential services or conduct essential activities,"

DeSantis said in the press conference.

What exactly does "essential activities" mean? Well, a trip to the grocery store is certainly on the list ... and according to the document released by the governor's office, attending religious services, recreational activities like running, biking and fishing are also deemed essential These are all accepted with expectation that social distancing will be enforced.

So, what does that mean for Alachua County?

Mark Sexton, Alachua County Communications Director, says not much:

"Frankly, the governer's order does not make much change. I think alachua county was ahead of the curve when it came to stay-at- home, social distancing."

But the truth is, it's not so much as needing to focus on new restrictions, but actually following the ones already in place

"To see people elbow to elbow bumping into each other in their inner tubes [at Ginnie Springs] ... that's dangerous. It's our hope that state-wide the governor will start controlling these crowds. and hopefully the state order will do that." m

Alachua County leaders will continue to review the new oder in the coming days for any possible new restrictions or guidelines they need to make.

If you have questions or COVID-19 concerns, you can visit AlachuaCounty.us or call the the crisis hotline at 3-1-1.