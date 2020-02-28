New terminal opens at Ocala International Airport

After a little more than a year, construction of the new terminal at the Ocala International Airport is finished.

Work on the 7.5 million dollar project started in late 2018 and adds more than 17 thousand square feet to the airport, along with space for three rental car companies and a restaurant to be added in October.

The airport is also working on leasing out office space to private companies including helicopter and airplane charters.

People with the airport expect the additions to meet the needs of the airport for at least the next decade.