Newberry's Parks and Recreation department is helping restaurants in the community find hungry customers; the department is launching their "Newberry Eats Program."

Residents can call and place an order with Newberry restaurants and workers with the department will pick it up and deliver it to your door.

The service runs Monday through Friday from 11:00a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and can be reached at (352) 472-5663, ext. 148.