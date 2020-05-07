Newberry Pastors hold drive-in day of prayer service

It can't cancel everything. Newberry community pastors despite COVID-19's disruption still managed to hold a national day of prayer event.

We'll show you how it changed this year.

Pastor Rocky McKinley from Destiny Community Church said, "many pastors churches and organizations and communities all across our nation are participating in this today."

Every year on the first Thursday of May, churches, and communities gather to pray but this year the gathering was held drive-in style.

Pastor McKinley said, "for us, the national day of prayer here in Newberry usually takes place at City Hall at around 7 in the morning on this particular day each year. Naturally, that was not conducive to how we have to participate now due to social distancing."

Outreach Pastor Sophie Lancaster from CLF Church added, "so what's different is that we're in our cars and we're keeping distant but we're still moving in the spirit of love and lifting up our God and the name of Jesus."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "7 different pastors from 7 different Newberry churches came together and were tasked with praying for a specific topic including first responders, the media, businesses and more."

Pastor Mckinley added, "families, government, education, media, military first responders these are things we feel like are important topics that need to be covered in prayer."

Mandi McKinley came with her daughter to take part in the prayer service and she said, "I think our pastors from the churches in our community got really creative. We've seen other churches doing drive-in churches and so this was a way we didn't have to cancel such an important day and we could still see each other even though we're sitting in our cars."

All in all the service took around 45 minutes and had more than 40 vehicles filled with people come to spend a little time with well-wishes for the world in the midst of crisis.