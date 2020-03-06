WestFest to showcase new Newberry music venue

Newberry celebrates its annual WestFest on April 18th with Gainesville native band "Sister Hazel" as the headliner.

Not only will the event mark Newberry's 125th birthday, but the event will be held in a venue never seen before in the area. All it took was two guys, an old phosphate mine and a big idea.

"It was just an old pit that I thought might be something once we cleaned it out and kicked it around and stuff like that and shared some ideas on it ... and we came up with this," said development partner Pat Post.

Co-development partner Greg Hembree says he thinks it will become one of the most popular venues int he nation. But, turning the land into a music venue sounded like a far reach to Newberry City Manager, Mike New.

"They put me in a car and they drove me around ... and I was excited for them but in the back of my mind I was saying 'yeah that'll be the day.'"

Just over a year later, Mike, Pat, and Greg are just weeks away from seeing that dream become a reality as they kick off their first event in the venue with Newberry's annual WestFest.

As far as the layout goes … a stage, food, drinks, hammocks, and more will fill the space on the soon-to-be green grass.

To see that, you'll have to go to the event yourself! Entry is free for everyone on Saturday, April 18th and the fun starts at 3 PM.