Newberry church hosts drive-in Mother's Day service

CLF Church in Newberry held a drive-in service at 10:00 a.m. on Mother's Day, with more than thirty cars pulling into the church for their first service in months.

A church in North Central Florida found a safe way to hold their usual Mother’s Day service.

CLF Church in Newberry held a drive-in service at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, with more than thirty cars pulling into the church for their first service in over eight weeks.

This service was centered around Mother’s Day, of course, but also touched on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing things differently, aren’t we? Some of you are staying home during the week, some of you are working at home, some of you are teaching at home and trying not to go crazy," said Gary Bracewell, the lead pastor at CLF Church. "And I just want to say to you today that we appreciate all of you that are staying home and all of you that are doing things that you didn’t do before; teaching your kids at home or working from home. We appreciate what you are doing."

You can find an archived live-stream of the service in the Facebook post below.