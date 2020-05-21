Newberry commissioners reject face mask in emergency meeting

Newberry Commissioners held an emergency meeting Wednesday night to discuss Alachua County's most recent emergency order .

Commissioners voiced their concerns about the unequal opportunity that different cities have had in Alachua county's emergency order updates. They feel as though Newberry has been unable to give their residents a clear answer on any of the changes, including the wearing of face masks.

The commissioners decided they will be putting together a resolution that states Newberry intends to follow and comply with the governor's orders ... meaning masks will not be mandatory in Newberry. It will be signed by the mayor tomorrow morning.