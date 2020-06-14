Newberry community holds special graduation for 2020's senior class

The Newberry community held a special graduation ceremony so Newberry High School seniors could find a sense of normalcy, with roughly 70 seniors walking the stage the evening of June 13th.

This school year was cut short for a group of high school seniors in North Central Florida, but Saturday evening they got to pick up where they left off.

The Newberry community held a special graduation ceremony so Newberry High School seniors could find a sense of normalcy, even if it was just for a moment.

The ceremony started off with a moment of silence for one of their own; Evan Finnell, a student who was killed in a car crash back in March.

Of the 145 graduating students not all could attend, with some already jumpstarting their careers or heading off to the military.

Roughly 70 seniors walked across the stage that evening.

"When we found out we wouldn't be returning and immediately when we found out about the graduation, we started a petition to get a real graduation and the city of Newberry came together for us and put together an awesome performance and we loved it," said Tommy White, a senior class president.

"It means so much to me that the city and officials from across the state and representatives have come together to throw this huge graduation ceremony for me and my friends," said Micah Page, a class salutatorian. "It shows they really care and that they love us and they want to see us succeed and celebrate our achievements and it really means the world to me."

Congressman Ted Yoho gave the commencement speech urging the students to work hard, set goals, and to not take time for granted.

State Representative Chuck Clemons and Senator Keith Perry were also on stage handing certificates of congratulations to the seniors.