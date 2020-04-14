Newberry launches live chat feature

A city is adding another alternative to contact a customer service representative.

The city of Newberry launched a live chat service for its customers which can be accessed through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

“I think live chat at this day and age is one of the most convenient methods of communication,” said Newberry mayor Jordan Marlowe. “People don’t like to wait on the phone and people don’t like to be put on hold.”

Residents and customers can access the feature when they visit the website. A link to the website can be found below.

“To be able to click a button and be connected instantaneously with and employee, ask your question and get an answer— I really want to salute our staff for going this extra mile,” Marlowe said.

The feature is available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. After-hours live chat requests will be answered the next business day.