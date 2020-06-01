Newberry officially reopens parks and playgrounds

Newberry parks and playgrounds are officially reopened -- while state leaders discuss the reopening of youth sports and camps ... and of course just in time for the start of summer.

As far as new guidelines and changes at the parks and playgrounds, City Manager, Mike New, said the efforts to stay healthy will come from both sides.

"We ask people to keep in mind CDC guidelines for social distancing, Governor DeSantis' orders related to being out in public ... We are trying to make sure we disinfect the bathroom facilities more frequently, disinfect playground equipment," he said.