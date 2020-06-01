Newberry reports third water main break in two weeks

After receiving complaints from residents about water pressure in Newberry, city leaders have reported the third water main break in two weeks -- the latest near Lois Forte Park. Residents in that effected area are under a precautionary boil water notice for a full 48 hours after the repair or until sample results are obtained to make sure there are no pathogens in the water.

Regardless of the string of breaks, it's a problem city leaders say is more common than you may think.

"We don't see it as unusual," City Manager, Mike New, said.

"If we saw 10 or 20 in three weeks then we will start having to have a conversation ... but three in two weeks is not anything that's alarming for us," he said.

New said they have not confirmed the cause but suspect it to be aging infrastructure.

Alerts have been sent and will continue to be sent to residents in the affected areas through Newberry's emergency call system.