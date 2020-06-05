Newberry's Champions Park hosting three-day softball tournament

Champions Park in Newberry is back open and hosting a three-day softball tournament this weekend.

The PGF Bownet Bash is a 12U through high school softball tournament composed of 60 teams from around the Southeast.

Despite the large amount of players and fans expected throughout the tournament, event organizers say that they are taking precautions in light of COVID-19.

"It's been great, I mean the park here has done a great job. [The players] are social distancing, they're not allowing spectators into the park, it's just the kids playing the game. You know, there's no more groups of 10, six-feet apart. I mean, everything's been laid out. They sent us emails prior, they're planning everything. It's really worked out great," said Jason Gusaeff, the Northeast and Southeast PGF Regional Director.

The tournament is set to last until 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will switch to bracket play on Sunday and will run until 5.