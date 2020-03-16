Newk's Eatery closes after possible COVID-19 case

A possible case of COVID-19 in North Central Florida has a Gainesville business temporarily closed.

A national spokesperson for Newk's Eatery in Gainesville's Butler Plaza tells TV20 they temporarily closed their doors after they say a worker tested positive.

They say that person is self-isolating at home and employees who came in contact with the person are also isolating.

The restaurant will be closed for the next two weeks and will be deep cleaned before reopening.

However, officials with the Alachua County Health Department say they have no knowledge about this case, and are still confirming three local cases of COVID-19.