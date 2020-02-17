Nine people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Marion County

A wreck that left nine people injured in Marion County had part of a highway closed down Monday morning.

Ocala police say the crash and vehicle fire happened on Highway 40 near Northwest 60th Street.

Two trucks and an SUV were involved, and multiple people were thrown from their vehicles.

Police say five of the victims were riding in a pickup truck bed when the crash happened.

As of 12:30 p.m., the Westbound lanes of Highway 40 were reopened.

Three drivers and six passengers were taken to area hospitals.